Shah Rukh Khan arrives at bestie Farah Khan’s birthday bash; Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, others join the star-studded soiree
Farah Khan hosted a party at her Mumbai residence to celebrate her birthday. Several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen and others arrived.
Popular Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan turned a year older on January 9, 2025. To celebrate her big day, the B-town celeb hosted a star-studded soiree at her Mumbai residence. Some of the biggies of the Hindi film industry attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen, and many others.
Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a lovely and warm bond. Hence, it was imperative for him to visit his bestie and shower her with birthday love. A while ago, King Khan was spotted arriving at Farah’s residence with his entourage. Along with SRK, Gauri Khan also came to celebrate Farah Khan on her big day.
Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday also made a stunning entry at the actor-choreographer’s birthday bash. In a clip, she can be seen entering Khan’s home in her swanky luxury car. The CTRL actress wore a maroon tank top with a pair of pants and kept her makeup minimal for the night.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor made a jhakaas entry at the star-studded soiree. The Fighter actor stunned in an all-black ensemble featuring a plain black t-shirt, matching jacket, and classic eyewear. Isn’t he just aging in reverse?
Sushmita Sen, who appeared in Farah Khan’s directorial debut film Main Hoon Na, brought elegance and grace to the party. In a viral video, the diva can be seen lovingly waving at the paparazzi. We miss seeing her sweet smile.
Farah Khan has choreographed Madhuri Dixit in several movies. Hence, the B-town celebs share a close bond with each other. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress arrived on Khan's birthday with her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene.
Other celebs like Malaika Arora, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soha Ali Khan, and Farhan Akhtar also came to wish Farah Khan on her birthday.
