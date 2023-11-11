Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash; Suhana Khan dazzles in golden attire: WATCH

The star-studded Diwali party hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra has been garnering with its massive guest list. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted making his entry into the party in his trademark style, on November 10, Friday night. The superstar's daughter, budding actress Suhana Khan was seen setting major ethnic fashion goals in a golden saree as she arrived for the party.

Shah Ruk Khan arrives in his trademark style

King Khan was seen arriving at Amritpal Singh Bindra's residence on Friday night for the Diwali party, in his trademark style. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived in his stunning white Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, chose to hide his face from the paparazzi photographers as always.

However, the grand entry in his swanky car did not go unnoticed, and the photographer surrounded the Bollywood superstar's car, wishing him a Happy Diwali. But they couldn't catch a glimpse of the Pathaan actor, who was sitting in the backseat of his car with curtains on.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's grand entry, below:

