Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar; PICS

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in the morning today at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites are taking place at Mumbai’s Shivani Park. A long procession was carried from her house to the crematorium and she was draped with the tricolour. Since morning many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others were spotted at her residence as they arrived to pay their last respects to the nightingale of India. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has arrived at Shivaji Park and will be bidding goodbye to the singing legend.