Shah Rukh Khan arrives with family; Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara attend Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; PICS

Bollywood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 in style, with grand pujas and celebrations. Just like every year, many popular celebs hosted special get-togethers for their industry friends and colleagues post the Ganapati puja. The Ambani family, as always, has hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and a get-together for their acquaintances from the business world and film industry, on September 19, Tuesday night. Many renowned celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, and many others were seen arriving at the Ambani residence Antilia, for the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with his wife Gauri Khan and family

The Bollywood superstar, who is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Jawan, was seen arriving at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja with his family members. Shah Rukh Khan, who was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, younger son AbRam Khan, and his mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, was seen posing for paparazzi pictures as he made an entry into Antilia with his family. King Khan looked handsome as ever in a black pathani kurta and matching pyjama, while Gauri and Suhana opted for pastel salwar suits. AbRam looked adorable in a pastel blue kurta and pajama.

Alia Bhatt arrives with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji

The National award-winning actress was seen arriving at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja with Ayan Mukerji, her BFF, and the director of the blockbuster movie Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a red Arpita Mehta saree with a mirror work border and matching embellished blouse, for the night. The talented actress completed her look with a soft-waved hairdo, simple make-up, and minimal accessories.

Nayanthara, Atlee, Aishwarya-Aaradhya and others attend

Nayanthara, the South superstar who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, was seen arriving at the Ambani Vinayaka Chaturthi puja with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan. The actress looked ethereal in an off-white salwar suit and minimal jewelry, while Vignesh twinned with his wife in a sherwani. Jawan director Atlee was also seen arriving at the event, with his lovely wife Priya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event with her beautiful daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived in style and looked perfect together in ethnic outfits. Kiara opted for a bright yellow saree and silver blouse, which she paired with diamond jewelry and gajra-cladded bun. Ayushmann Khurranna was seen arriving with his wife Tahira Kashyap, while Rajkummar Rao attended with his better half Patralekhaa.

