Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan may be called to record statements in Sameer Wankhede bribery case: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made headlines back in October 2021 after he was arrested in an alleged drug case. Currently, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede is under scanner. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing an allegation against Sameer Wankhede that he demanded a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh for not implicating his son Aryan in the drug case. The latest report suggests that SRK and his son Aryan are likely to be called by CBI to record their statements in connection with the case.

Will Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan be called by CBI?

According to Hindustan Times, King Khan's statements are important as Rs 25 crore was demanded from him by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza. An official told the portal, "We will soon record the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom ₹25 crore was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy." The report says that CBI 'partially examined' Sameer in May but the agency is waiting for the court’s approval to formally conduct an interrogation session with him. The Bombay High Court has granted Sameer interim protection from arrest till June 23.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 2, 2021, and he was granted bail on October 28, 2021. The extortion attempt is linked to Aryan's arrest because no drugs were found on him. Back then, the agency portrayed Aryan as an 'international dealer'. Eventually, the agency said that Aryan was 'deliberately targeted'.

CBI booked Sameer, four others, including VV Singh Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Superintendent, intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons KP Gosavi and D'Souza on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion. In the FIR filed, the CBI alleged that "Gosavi, D'Souza and others had entered into a conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs 25 crores from the family members of Aryan by threatening them with the accusation of offences of possession of narcotics substances. This amount was finally settled for Rs 18 crores. A token amount of Rs 50 lakh was also taken by Gosavi and his aide D'Souza but later a part of this amount of Rs 50 lakh bribe money was returned back by them."

The CBI earlier questioned Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede and D'Souza in the case. But Sameer has denied all the allegations against him saying that the CBI’s action against him is an 'act of revenge'.