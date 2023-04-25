Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan sharing screenspace in latter's directorial debut is dream come true for fans; WATCH

Ever since the first glimpse of Aryan Khan's directorial ad had come out, fans have been going gaga over it. The fact that he has directed his dad Shah Rukh Khan in that commercial is like a dream come true for many. As much as the audience always eagerly looks forward to watching SRK on the screen, they are equally excited to watch how his children will take his legacy ahead. After a powerful teaser now finally the full ad has come out and watching the father-son duo sharing the screen space is a visual treat for the fans.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ad

The commercial will see Aryan Khan struggling with some words written on the blackboard. He can be seen scribbling and writing something on the board. Indeed, we have to say that he looks like a replica of his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. After not being successful in what he does, Aryan leaves that place and that is when enters King Khan. SRK makes sure to complete his son’s incomplete task. This brand is about a luxury streetwear brand owned by him along with his friends Bunty, and Leti. It's indeed a special moment to rejoice for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project. Also previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

