Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Vicky-Katrina, Kiara Advani grace Amritpal Singh’s Diwali Bash

And now, we have learned that film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash is also taking place. For those who are unaware, he recently produced the OTT film Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

And the festivities have begun! Today, on October 24, India is celebrating the festival of lights, popularly known as Diwali. And Bollywood celebs, clearly, are no exception to this fact. Today, a number of Bollywood parties are taking place in Mumbai city. Let us break down the details. At first, we got glimpses from T-Series’ Owner Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. Then, we got access to pictures from Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash.

At this bash, we spotted several high-profile celebrities arriving at the venue. Some of them are Shah Rukh Khan , Aryan Khan , Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kiara Advani , Vicky Kaushal, and his wifey Katrina Kaif.

Well, it is the first time this year that popular actor Shah Rukh Khan has arrived publicly at a Diwali party. His son, Aryan Khan arrived in a separate car at the venue in Mumbai. Aryan was spotted a few days ago at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash as well.

Also, we spotted Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the party venue. Arriving in style later, paps also spotted popular actress Kiara Advani marking her attendance at the bash. However, Kiara’s lovebird Sidharth Malhotra has not been spotted yet at the venue.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at Amritpal Singh’s Diwali bash. She was seen wearing a shimmery saree and waved at the paps in style.

While director-producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash continues to soak the celebs of B-Town in festive mode, only time will tell what is cooking up at the bash.

Till then, we wish our readers a Happy and Safe Diwali!

