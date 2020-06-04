Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan or Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim; Who makes for the most stylish father son duo? COMMENT

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan are doting fathers to Aryan and Ibrahim respectively. Who among them do you find to be the most stylish father-son duo? Do let us know in the comments section.

Both and have been ruling the hearts of millions in Bollywood for a very long time. Nonetheless, they still hold that crown and are considered superstars of the industry. However, there is no denial of this fact that their respective children steal the limelight of media and fans too at times. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to Aryan, Suhana and while Saif also has three children- Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur.

We cannot help but mention the fact that Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan is a spitting image of the superstar. The father-son duo always grabs attention at every event attended by them because of their stylish outfits and suave personality. Well, we are eagerly waiting for the day when Aryan will make his official entry in Bollywood. The same is the case with Saif Ali Khan and his son who are no less as compared to King Khan and his son.

Fans were gushing over a picture shared by Ibrahim a few days back in which the father-son duo could be seen suited up in black. Needless to say, they surely make for a stylish family! We would now like to know your opinion regarding who among them makes for a stylish father-son duo- Shah Rukh Khan and or Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Do drop in your comments and let us know about the same.

(ALSO READ: Which star kid do you think will hit the big screen next? Suhana, Aryan, Ibrahim, Shanaya or Khushi? COMMENT)

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×