Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan or Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim; Who makes for the most stylish father son duo? COMMENT
Both Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been ruling the hearts of millions in Bollywood for a very long time. Nonetheless, they still hold that crown and are considered superstars of the industry. However, there is no denial of this fact that their respective children steal the limelight of media and fans too at times. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan while Saif also has three children- Sara, Ibrahim, and Taimur.
We cannot help but mention the fact that Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan is a spitting image of the superstar. The father-son duo always grabs attention at every event attended by them because of their stylish outfits and suave personality. Well, we are eagerly waiting for the day when Aryan will make his official entry in Bollywood. The same is the case with Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan who are no less as compared to King Khan and his son.
Fans were gushing over a picture shared by Ibrahim a few days back in which the father-son duo could be seen suited up in black. Needless to say, they surely make for a stylish family! We would now like to know your opinion regarding who among them makes for a stylish father-son duo- Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan or Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Do drop in your comments and let us know about the same.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Both good looking. Actually better looking than their respective fathers. If they make it, I hope it’s based on hard work, dedication, talent and merit, not just nepotism. Aryan apparently wants to be behind the camera. Again hope it’s with dedication hard work talent etc. if not please leave the space open for a person who is talented but not well connected.