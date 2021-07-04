  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production; Promises to be professional

‘Dear Zindagi’ actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed his interest to work in Alia Bhatt’s next production. Scroll to see what he posted.
63520 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:05 am
As actress Alia Bhatt started shooting for her first project ‘Darlings’ as a producer, superstar Shah Rukh Khan boosted her morale. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star is co-producing the film with SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. She is starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the film. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Though the film was announced way back, Alia, on Saturday reported on the sets of Darlings and began her next venture. 

As the project began, Shah Rukh Khan’s good wishes came in for Alia. Taking to his Twitter handle, the ‘Dilwale’ star reposted a picture of Alia from the first day of the shoot. He tweeted, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!” Alia had tweeted a picture of her sitting in her vanity van on day one of the shooting and expressed how she gets nervous before kicking off a new film. She also urged fans to send her all the luck to match up to her co-actors Shefali, Vijay Varma and Roshan.

Take a look: 

She had written, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors).”

Also Read: Nervous Alia Bhatt begins Darlings shoot, 1st film as producer: Need all the luck to match up to my co actors

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Anonymous 1 day ago

srk has started to look like a shrunken raisin with a bad wig! Retire and give a chance to fresh outsider talent man!

Anonymous 1 day ago

He always looks like that, But due to excessive make up he looks young i saw him few years back on Mumbai airport and he looks regular ordinary man

Anonymous 1 day ago

affair with varun is the best

Anonymous 1 day ago

Is their affair still ongoing?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Are you kidding? SRK is like grandfather to Alia

Anonymous 1 day ago

He's so cute. Aloo's so lucky to be loved by him.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Cute? LOL

