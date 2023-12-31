Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee to Alia Bhatt-Karan Johar: Actor-director duo from 2023 you would like to see again? VOTE

There isn't a specific formula for ensuring a film's success. Despite attempts by actors and directors to replicate the style of their past successful films, audience preferences remain unpredictable. Even some commercial films with A-list actors have recently failed at the box office. However, certain actor-director duos consistently deliver successful films and have managed to win audience’s hearts. Let’s have a look at some director-actor jodis from 2023 we would like to team again.

A quick look at the top 15 director-actor jodi from 2023 we would like to team again:

1. Karan Johar-Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh teamed up for the first time in July 2023, Karan Johar's seventh directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, was released and turned out to be a successful film. Both the audience and critics praised it for being a contemporary family drama with genuine Indian emotions.

2. Karan Johar-Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Karan Johar had launched Alia Bhatt with the film titled Student Of The Year, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and the duo have collaborated together in many other hit films. The filmmaker's recent directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The family entertainer was a huge hit and received immense love from audiences.

3. Luv Ranjan-Ranbir Kapoor (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar)

Ranbir Kapoor featured in Luv Ranjan's rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The director-actor duo collaborated for the first time for this film and the film had crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office and garnered immense love and appreciation.

4. Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan (Jawaan)

Follow Pinkvilla for more updates!