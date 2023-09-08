Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's Jawan makes grand opening; Varun Dhawan congratulates on taking 'India Cinema higher’

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan was released yesterday on September 7. The film as expected has set the big screens on fire. From ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans going gaga over his explosive performance to his chemistry with debutant Nayanthara, the film is succeeding in offering high-octane entertainment to the audience. Not just the fans but the entire film fraternity has opined a universally positive review of the film. Several celebrities, after the special screening, lauded the film through their social media handle. While renowned filmmaker Karan Johar called SRK ‘Emperor’, Kiara Advani also appreciated the film with fire emojis while sharing her review on it. Now, popular actor Varun Dhawan has given a major shout as he appreciated Atlee Kumar and King Khan for the film.

Varun Dhawan calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘king’ amid Jawan success; hails Atlee

Today, on September 8, taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan posted a story sharing his opinion and review on the latest release, Jawan. The October actor dropped the poster of Jawan featuring SRK and congratulated the entire team. Calling SRK ‘king’ and Atlee ‘magic’, he appreciated them for taking ‘Indian cinema higher’.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team for taking Indian cinema higher @atlee magic @iamsrk king.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Jawan box office numbers

Just a day after its release, it can be ascertained that Jawan has embarked on its international journey with an extraordinary launch, amassing an estimated $4.65 million (Rs. 38.50 crores) approx on its opening day. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer also made a splash domestically, with first-day estimates hovering around Rs. 90 crores. Combining the two gives a phenomenal Rs. 128 crore worldwide opening day, setting a new milestone for Bollywood, surpassing Pathaan's Rs. 108 crore and marking the highest-ever opening day figure in the industry's history. It is worth noting that no other Bollywood film has ever achieved a single-day collection of $ 4 million, and here, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered his second $ 4 million-plus opening, even with a mid-week release.

About Atlee Kumar and Varun Dhawan’s collaboration

Atlee Kumar has already become a sensation in Bollywood with his directorial debut with Jawan. In addition to this, he has another collaboration in the pipeline starring Varun Dhawan. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of the National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh. Yet titled, VD18, this one is also billed as an action-packed dramatic entertainer that promises to enthrall moviegoers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences. Varun, who was last seen in Bawaal, will reportedly portray a police officer in this film, which is being produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios).

