Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Jawan teaser in theatre makes fans go crazy; Twitter says 'Era of King Khan resumes'

Shah Rukh Khan is a name that has remained synonymous with Bollywood for over 3 decades. Now, as he is all set to return to the big screens after a hiatus with films like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, fans cannot keep calm. The madness and love for King Khan once again took over theatres when the teaser announcement of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film was played during the show of Ek Villain Returns. A glimpse of the audience going berserk and cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's collaboration in Jawan was shared on Twitter and has gone viral.

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan teaser in theatres

During the screening of Ek Villain Returns in theatres, a glimpse of Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in his bandaged avatar, was played. As the teaser announcement was being played, the audiences could be heard shouting, hooting, whistling, dancing and cheering for Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's maiden collaboration. The video was shared on social media and Twitterati also reacted to it. Fans reshared the videos from different theatres where the teaser of Jawan was shown.

A fan shared the teaser and wrote, "Kya baat hai. Masses are going crazy on teaser of #SRK 's #Jawan ! The atmosphere there is historic. Imagine the craze and hype of this film in mass belts of interiors. @Atlee_dir , make sure to utilise this please." Another Shah Rukh and Atlee fan tweeted the video and wrote, "This clip of audience reacting to #Jawan Announcement Video in Malegaon Mohan Theatre is enough to give you gossebumps today. And to prove that The hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massy roles is unprecedented and unmatchable by his contemporaries. 2023." Another wrote, "If anyone can save 100% Bollywood it is #Pathaan. Because #ShahRukhKhan and no one else has this quality, in 1990s bollywood was completely submerged and then came #SRK. Again that time is back and #ShahRukhKhan will save Bollywood #Pathaan #Jawan #Dunki."

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Collaborating for the first time with South director Atlee, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also stars Lady superstar Nayanthara and fans are excited to see the two together on the big screen. It also has Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is all set for release in theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.

