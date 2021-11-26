Shah Rukh Khan to attend Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan wedding in December?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in December has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. The rumoured lovebirds have been extremely hush-hush about their relationship and everything related to the wedding. Well, earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the much-in-love actors will be tying the knot on December 9. It will be an intimate affair with apparently 200 guests, and the latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will one of the guests attending Kat and Vicky’s destination wedding in Rajasthan.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan will be attending Katrina and Vicky’s much-talked-about wedding. If SRK attends this wedding, it will be his first appearance at a Bollywood event after his son Aryan Khan’s case. Talking about Katrina and Vicky, a source close to the news portal said, “They are going to keep a low profile, staying away from media glare. Shah Rukh may make a quick entry and exit. He also has to get back to his shoots and will definitely not attend the entire 3-4 day wedding.”

Katrina and Shah Rukh share a nice bond. The two have worked together in films like Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal too, is a big fan of SRK.

Today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the rumoured lovebirds will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that they will exchange vows on 9th December, in an evening Hindu wedding.

