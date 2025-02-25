Shah Rukh Khan attends Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s grand wedding with Gauri Khan, showers blessings on newlyweds; PICS
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan graced Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s grand wedding, blessing the newlyweds. Check out the breathtaking photos!
Mumbai recently hosted a lavish traditional wedding as the Kapoor family gathered to celebrate the union of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The glamorous affair drew some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, with appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, among others. Adding to the star power, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan, turning heads with his suave presence and extending heartfelt blessings to the newlyweds.
Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s lavish wedding, looking dashing in a sharp black blazer paired with matching trousers. His wife, Gauri Khan, complemented his style effortlessly, glowing in a light-hued, intricately embellished gown, accessorized simply for a look that was both elegant and refined.
Captured moments from the celebration show the superstar warmly hugging the groom, Aadar, and engaging in cheerful conversation with the newlyweds. Another standout photo features the power couple posing with Aadar’s parents, Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, alongside SRK and Gauri Khan. These stunning snapshots are truly unmissable!
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a fairytale celebration, leaving fans captivated by their enchanting wedding moments and heartfelt congratulatory messages. After their intimate Christian ceremony in Goa earlier this year, the couple recently celebrated their union with a grand Hindu wedding in Mumbai.
Alekha radiated bridal elegance in a traditional red lehenga adorned with exquisite gold embroidery, complemented by statement bridal jewelry, including an ornate necklace, matching earrings, and classic red bangles. A delicate red veil and a beautifully styled floral-adorned bun completed her regal look.
Aadar perfectly matched her grace in an ivory sherwani featuring detailed embroidery, paired with a matching safa and layered emerald necklaces, adding a royal touch to his sophisticated ensemble.
For those unfamiliar, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani began their romantic journey in 2023. The actor popped the question in September of the same year, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey toward marriage.
