Shah Rukh Khan attends Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party and sets rumour mills ablaze; Is a film on the cards?

Shah Rukh Khan was among the guests who arrived at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday celebration on Thursday night. While King Khan was the last to leave with Katrina Kaif from the party, his presence at the filmmaker’s birthday celebration has sparked rumours of a film together.

A day back, Bharat filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his birthday at a restaurant in Mumbai where , Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others were present. Among everyone, it was ’s entry as a guest at the party that grabbed the attention. While Shah Rukh has been away from the limelight for over a year, rumours about his next film keep doing rounds. Now, his presence at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday celebration has sparked rumours of a collaboration between the two.

As revealed in a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh was the last one to leave Ali’s birthday bash along with Katrina Kaif. During the party, the actor-filmmaker were engaged in conversation and sparked off rumours of a next film together which might be mounted on a massive scale. While Shah Rukh reached the party at about 1 Am in the night, he left late too which fuelled the rumours even more. Photos of King Khan with Katrina went viral when they were leaving the party together.

Fans of Shah Rukh are eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next film. The grapevine has been rife about King Khan’s next with South director Atlee, Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani. However, none of it has been confirmed by the makers or by Shah Rukh himself. On his birthday celebration with media in 2019, Shah Rukh had mentioned that he is working on something and will soon announce his next. However, nothing has been heard about it since then. Ali Abbas too hasn’t announced his next directorial project but is currently working on his first production Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The film will release on June 12, 2020.

