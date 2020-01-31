Shah Rukh Khan backs Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab as a producer; Deets inside

Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Manish Mundra as a producer for Kaamyaab which will feature actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero opposite and has not signed up any project as an actor yet. But the actor has been producing a lot of films and web series under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. While there are reports going around that SRK might sign up a project with Atlee or Rajkumar Hirani or , King Khan has announced his next project as a producer.

Mumbai Mirror reported that Shah Rukh will be collaborating with Manish Mundra as a producer for Kaamyaab which will feature actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead. Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh will be seen playing pivotal roles. The movie will be helmed by Hardik Mehta, who has directed RoohiAfzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. According to a source, "The makers felt that Sanjay Mishra was the best fit for the role as his career graph in Bollywood mirrors that of his character, who starts out as an extra and goes on to be acknowledged as an extraordinary actor."

Kaamyaab has already been making rounds of film festivals in India as well as abroad. It has received acclaim at the Busan International Film Festival, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Festival of Melbourne and Shanghai International Film Festival. Kaamyaan revolves around the struggle of character artistes in Bollywood. SRK loved the script and decided to produce the film. The film pays tribute to late veterans like Johnny Walker, Birbal, Manmauji and Viju Khote. SRK has worked with Sanjay Mishra in Dilwale.

