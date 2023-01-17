Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise on richest actors’ list: When SRK revealed the most EXPENSIVE thing he bought

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after four long years! The superstar, who had cameos in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, will soon be seen in a full-fledged role in his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity isn’t just limited to India. He is known all over the world, and has an unrivaled fan following on social media. While he is irrefutably one of the most popular superstars, he has also recently been named as the fourth richest actor in the world! Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world

Shah Rukh Khan left behind a number of famous actors such as Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, Robert De Niro and George Clooney, and secured the fourth position in the list of eight richest actors in the world, released by World of Statistics. According to the list, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is a whopping 770 million dollars. The list named Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson above him, while SRK was named as the fourth richest actor. This was followed by Top Gun star Tom Cruise, who was 5th on the list with 620 million dollars. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the only non-American on the list is Jackie Chan, with a net worth of 520 million dollars. George Clooney and Robert DeNiro ended the list with 500 million dollars each. Check out the list below!

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed Mannat is the most expensive thing he bought Apart from being one of the most successful actors, Shah Rukh Khan also has a sports business, his VFX company, several brand endorsements, and other business ventures. It is no secret that the superstar owns some incredibly expensive things- right from swanky expensive cars to luxurious homes. While he owns truckloads of expensive items, his palatial sea-facing abode Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, remains one of his most expensive properties. According to reports, Mannat is worth approximately Rs 200 crores.

In an earlier interview with Radio Mirchi, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that his house Mannat is one of the most expensive things he has bought. He shared that he hails from Delhi, and had never owned a house, and also aspired to own a large house of his own. He said that for people in Delhi, bungalows are the norm, while people in Mumbai mostly live in apartments. “Main na Delhi se hoon aur mere paas kabhi ghar nahi tha. Mere maa-baap chal base, toh mujhe ghar ka bada fetish tha, ki mere paas ek bada sa ghar ho. Hum Dilliwale hai, toh humare liye kothi ek normal concept hai. Mumbai mein apartments ka concept hai but Delhi ke andar even if you are not very well to do, sabke paas chhoti-chhoti kothiyaan hoti hai,” said SRK. He shared that when he came to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, they lived in a small apartment, and his mother-in-law would often say that it’s a rather small house. “When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, ‘You live in such a small house.’ Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought,” he said. Shah Rukh Khan’s expensive assets Apart from his sea-facing mansion Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a holiday home in Alibaug. The Alibaug farmhouse is located on the Deja Vu farms, and reportedly spans over 20,000 square metres. SRK and his family often host get-togethers and parties at this house. Apart from this, he also reportedly owns a home in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, named Jannat, and another in Park Lane, London. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, and Atlee's film Jawan opposite Nayanthara.

