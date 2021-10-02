Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting at a South Mumbai hospital for Atlee's actioner?

Fans of have been eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen and the superstar also is reportedly busy shooting for his upcoming projects including a film with South filmmaker Atlee that also stars Nayanthara. A few weeks back, photos of Shah Rukh had taken over the internet from the sets of Atlee's actioner in Pune after they had kicked off a shooting schedule there. Now, it is being reported that Shah Rukh and Atlee are gearing up to shoot at a hospital in South Bombay from today for a 10-day schedule ahead of the wrap.

As per a report in Mid-Day, after having shot in Pune and Film City in Goregaon for Atlee's film, SRK is all set to kick off a 10-day shooting schedule at BD Petit Parsee Hospital in Cumbala Hill. Reportedly, Shah Rukh will call it a wrap on the first schedule of Atlee's film after this 10-day shoot schedule. Post this, the superstar will be heading to Spain to shoot for an international schedule of Pathan with . As per Mid-Day's report, while SRK shoots for Pathan in Spain, filmmaker Atlee will be working on his project's next shooting schedule.

A source told Mid-Day, "The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule." Well, if this turns out to be true, fans of Shah Rukh can certainly be assured that the superstar is working in full swing to return to screens soon and entertain them.

As per reports, apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, Atlee's actioner also may star Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. While Shah Rukh was shooting for Atlee's project in Pune, his and Nayanthara's photos from the sets were leaked on social media. The photos had left fans excited to see SRK with Nayanthara. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh reportedly will also be seen in Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It is also reported his film with Rajkumar Hirani is also back on track.

