Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3; To play a RAW officer

It’s been three years since Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the big screen with Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. And while King Khan has finally begun shooting for his comeback project Pathan, there have been speculations about his collaboration with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is reported that SRK will be seen doing a cameo in the thriller espionage drama. Needless to say, fans have been eagerly waiting for this collaboration. As per a recent update, Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for Tiger 3 and will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer.

According to a report published in Mid Day, SRK will be shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai for a 12 day schedule. Following this, he will head abroad to shoot for Pathan with Deepika Padukone. “It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned,” a source had told the publication.

To note, SRK was reportedly supposed to wrap the outdoor shoot in Spain in October. However, the shooting was delayed owing to Aryan Khan’s case. “That month, Shah Rukh was slated to lead a 10-day shoot at a south Mumbai hospital for Atlee’s film before flying off to Spain. But he put all the shoots on hold then, to single-mindedly focus on his son’s legal battle. Now, he is picking up where he left off. After Shah Rukh’s shoot and the Delhi schedule with Salman and Katrina Kaif in mid-January, Tiger 3 will be almost complete,” the source added.