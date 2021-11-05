Shah Rukh Khan being approached by international media outlets for interviews over Aryan Khan’s arrest: Report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan visited the NCB office today for the first time after being granted bail in the drugs case. According to a report in India Today, SRK has been approached by several major international media outlets based in US and UK for a tell-all interview over Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reportedly SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been approached by the media outlets and the superstar has denied the request considering he does not want to speak about the arrest. SRK has been silent about Aryan Khan’s arrest so far and has maintained his dignified silence.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai shared his opinion on the case. He said, “Nothing will happen immediately now; the legal process will take its course. Aryan is home and he will probably relax and take it easy. Nine more people from the same case have procured bail after Aryan. So now, a total of 14 people have got bail in this case. Six people are still in custody.” Amit further mentioned the others accused in the alleged drugs bust case might have to wait a little longer for their bail.

Explaining the matter, Amit said, “Because now, the sessions court has gone into a vacation. They might have to wait for another week. If the rest don’t get bail, the NCB, under the NDPS Act, will have to start filing charge sheets in the next few months.” He further added, “Till then, we will comply with the bail conditions and this whole issue will continue, calm down, and cool off.”

