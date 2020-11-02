Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Farah Khan drops cute pic with AbRam & SRK, Ananya picks a memory with him & Suhana

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday, his close friend Farah Khan Kunder and his daughter’s BFF Ananya Panday took to their Instagram handles to wish the superstar with adorable throwback photos.

Bollywood superstar is celebrating his 55th birthday today. His friends and fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for King Khan on social media. Now, one of his close friends, filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to SRK on his birthday. She has shared a throwback picture of her along with the star and wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends.” The filmmaker’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’ starred Shah Rukh Khan, while was the producer of the film.

The ace filmmaker also took to her Instagram story to share a cute throwback picture of her along with SRK and his little munchkin . While sharing the same, she wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk.” After Suhana’s wish for her superstar dad last night, her BFF Ananya Panday also took to her Instagram handle to wish the My Name Is Khan actor. She has shared a throwback picture from their childhood days wherein she can be seen posing for the camera along with SRK, Suhana and . She wrote, “HAPPY B-DAY @iamsrk forever the best.”

Take a look at Farah Khan and Ananya Panday’s birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan here:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter had shared an adorable throwback moment of hers with SRK and BFF Shanaya Kapoor, from SRK's last year birthday bash to wish them on their birthday. She had captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to my best friends lol" followed with a heart emoticon and the star kid also added, "55 and 21 hehe".

Further, fans are pouring in love for Shah Rukh Khan on social media and thus, #HappyBirthdaySRK and #Mannat trending on Twitter. A few days back, during a Twitter interaction, Shah Rukh Khan had asked his followers not to gather outside his house Mannat due to the ongoing pandemic.

