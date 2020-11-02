Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Katrina Kaif wishes SRK gets back all the 'love, support, kindness' he gives away

On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, Katrina Kaif wished King Khan in the most adorable way. She shared a stunning photo of the star and penned a note for him.

After having been a part of several films together, and share a great friendship. On SRK's 55th birthday, Katrina penned a sweet wish for King Khan on social media and shared a stunning click of the superstar. Katrina and SRK have worked in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero and fans loved their chemistry on the big screen. As the world is pouring in wishes for the megastar on social media, Katrina too shared her thoughts about the superstar.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamsrk, May you get back all the love, support and kindness u give away always." Along with it, Katrina shared a perfect click of the superstar. Katrina and Shah Rukh's last film together was Zero where they managed to impress all with their never-seen-before act. Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in from all across the world for the superstar. Even Bollywood stars have wished SRK on Twitter and Instagram.

Katrina also joined , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others in sending out good wishes to the megastar of Bollywood.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's wish for Shah Rukh Khan:

Meanwhile, SRK's Mannat in Mumbai was vacant for the first time in ages as the superstar had requested his fans to not crowd outside due to COVID 19. Shah Rukh is currently in UAE with daughter , sons and AbRam and wife for IPL 2020. The megastar has been spending time with kids amid the COVID 19 pandemic and now, he is cheering for KKR in IPL 2020.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

