Shah Rukh Khan birthday: More than 30 mobile phones stolen outside Mannat; Mumbai Police registers case

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 years old on November 2nd. On the special night, just like every year, several fans gathered outside Mannat to wish him a happy birthday. The superstar engaged with his fans and expressed his gratitude. However, something very unfortunate happened as more than 30 mobile phones were stolen from that crowd.

According to an ANI report, more than 30 mobile phones of fans have been stolen outside of Mannat. These people had gathered to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2nd. The thieves reportedly took advantage of the massive crowd and managed to steal the mobile phones of people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar. A case has been registered at Bandra Police Station by Mumbai Police.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans on his birthday

On his birthday, King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to fans who appeared outside Mannat to wish him. He wrote, "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it"

Shah Rukh also attended a fan event on his birthday which was also attended by Dunki's director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. At the event, SRK spoke about his upcoming film and other things. Towards the end, he also grooved on Pathaan and Jawan's songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya respectively.

Workwise, SRK was last seen in the action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a major commercial success. He is now gearing up for the release of Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release theatrically during Christmas week in December this year.

