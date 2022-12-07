Shah Rukh Khan 'brazenly' admits he likes awards; Talks about trying to make people happy for 32 years

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who needs no introduction as his decades-long acting career is enough for it. He has appeared in films like Deewana, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chak De! India, Main Hoon Na, Ra. One, is Chennai Express, among others. The actor, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead, recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and received an honorary award to ‘recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry.'

In a recent conversation with TV presenter Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh talked about how he 'shamelessly and brazenly' likes awards. He said that he likes the whole idea because it’s not for a specific job that he has done and has been trying to make people happy for the last 32 years, however, sometimes he is successful and, sometimes not, but he feels nice. Further, King Khan said that something being recognised for the work is not something individual, it’s for the film industry in India.

'Lucky to be the face of Indian film industry': Shah Rukh Khan

"I am very fortunate and lucky that I get chosen in places to be the face of the Indian film industry. I am just very happy that I can go and tell the stories of Indian films and how we make cinema to the rest of the work and bring it forth, hopefully, people will see them more around, whether I am in those films or not,” Shah Rukh added. Besides SRK, several other celebrities from Bollywood too attended the festival. This included Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in his pipeline.