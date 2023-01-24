Shah Rukh Khan calls Ajay Devgn a ‘pillar of support’ as latter wishes Pathaan to be a ‘super duper hit’

Pathaan is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, and fans cannot keep calm. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan , John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, has left fans super-excited, especially because it marks King Khan’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years. Yesterday, we reported that Pathaan recorded the biggest advance ever for a Bollywood film, surpassing the previous record holder, War. By Monday midnight, Pathaan sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Recently, at the teaser launch of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn wished for Pathaan’s success and expressed his happiness over the film’s humongous advance booking. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Ajay Devgn’s kind words and heaped praises on Ajay Devgn .

Ajay Devgn and Tabu graced the teaser launch of their upcoming film Bholaa in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, Ajay Devgn spoke about Pathaan and said that he is extremely happy that Pathaan has set new records at the box office and scored the biggest advance of all time for a Bollywood film. He said, “When Drishyam 2 emerged as a superhit, I often told people that we need more such films that get similar response. The coldness in theatres that happened amid the pandemic made people want to come back more. Let's keep our fingers crossed. I wish whichever films release should be a super duper hit. The whole industry is one. Pathaan is releasing and the advances are humongous. I am happy from my heart and we all should be very very happy.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter recently, was asked by a fan about Ajay Devgn’s comment on Pathaan. Reacting to the video of Ajay Devgn wishing the best to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, King Khan wrote that Ajay Devgn has always been a pillar of support for him and his family. “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent,” read Shah Rukh’s tweet.