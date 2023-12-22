Shah Rukh Khan calls Anand Pandit his ‘spiritual guru’; reveals seeking advice from him when a movie fails

Renowned film producer, distributor, and real estate developer Anand Pandit threw a grand star-studded bash on his 60th birthday on December 21. From stylish appearances to inside heartwarming videos and pictures of the celebs sharing warmth and love are all over the internet. On the other hand, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attended the gala evening post-Dunki release and during his speech in honor of Pandit, he called him his ‘spiritual guru’ and shared seeking suggestions during his film’s failure.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his close bond with Anand Pandit

An inside video from Anand Pandit’s birthday bash has been doing the rounds on the internet as Shah Rukh Khan talked about his special bond with Anand Pandit. In the video, SRK is seen sharing the stage with Sonu Nigam and Anand as he spoke a few words in the latter’s honor.

He said, “I wake up at midnight like an ‘ullu (owl)’ and he comes and visits me.” He further shared that they often go for a drive and roam around Juhu while Pandit drives himself. The actor shares that in a two-kilometer drive, Anand Pandit tells him that except for a couple of buildings, he owns all the buildings and that’s how their journey becomes easy.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Anand Pandit his 'spiritual guru'

He further continued, “My final relationship with him is he is my ‘spiritual guru’. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw that once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London." "They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful, and such amenities,” SRK added, heaping praises on Anand Pandit and his family members.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the actor further added that since Anand is a real estate developer, he understands Vastu very much, and thus he keeps calling him at his place. SRK revealed seeking suggestions from him.

He said, “Sir, meri pichli waali picture chali nahi, kuch kar do, toh anand sir kehte hain hum yahan ek mirror laga denge (my last film didn’t do well, do something we’ll put a mirror here)’. But fortunately, my films have been working.”

ALSO READ: Dunki box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan starrers Debuts with USD 2.7M first day Overseas