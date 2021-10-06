Shah Rukh Khan calls off commercial shoot with Ajay Devgn amid son Aryan Khan's case: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is keeping his appearance in the city on the down low. According to a report in ETimes, SRK was slated to shoot for a commercial on Wednesday in the city, but given the current circumstances he did not turn up for the shoot. The commercial shoot was slated to be with .

A source revealed to ETimes, that SRK was initially going to be present for the shoot but called it off around 3-4 pm. "Around 20-25 bouncers have been stationed on the sets of and his vanity van has also been at the studio since morning. But it was only around 3-4pm that the superstar called off the shoot. He was scheduled to share the frame with Ajay Devgn, but decided to cancel the professional commitment, possibly because of the troubled time he is facing in his personal life. While Ajay Devgn had reported on the sets earlier today and will complete today’s schedule,” the source told the portal.

King Khan's son Aryan Khan continues to be in NCB custody after he was arrested in the cruise drugs bust. Aryan was denied bail on Monday and the court remanded him to NCB custody till 7 October, Tomorrow, i.e Thursday, and 7 others' hearing will come up once more in court.

The star kid's lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued in court that Aryan Khan should not be remanded in NCB custody on the basis of 'mere WhatsApp chats'. The NCB stated in court that even though there was recovery of drugs from Aryan, his WhatsApp chats have reportedly dropped hints at international drug trafficking and peddling.

