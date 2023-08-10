Shah Rukh Khan calls Jawan ‘new Chennai Express reloading’ with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi; details inside

Chennai Express is one of the most notable films of Shah Rukh Khan's career where he was seen as Rahul once again. The Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan starrer released in 2013 marked the superstar's return to the big screen. The film received a good response at the box office and was enjoyed by fans. Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry with Deepika Padukone, the songs, the action sequences, and Deepika's Meenamma- everything made the film an entertaining watch. In a recent #AskSRK session, the actor compared his upcoming Jawan with the 2013 film.

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session

Shah Rukh Khan held an #AskSRK session on Twitter today. He often has these sessions where he interacts with his fans, answers their questions, and makes interesting revelations. King Khan wrote an hour back, "So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan"

Fans took the opportunity to bombard him with all kinds of questions. The actor replied to some interesting ones with his witty humor. One fan asked him about his 2013 film, Chennai Express, and wrote, "Yesterday Chennai express screening has been done in 50 cities by @SRKUniverse on the occasion of its anniversary. Hav u noticed? #AskSRK" To this, Shah Rukh Khan gave a sweet reply and wrote, "Yeah it was lovely ten yrs ago Chennai express. Now with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara #Shobhi #Analmaster this is new Chennai Express reloading…Nahi??! #Jawan" His reply got more than 4000 likes within an hour.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

10 years of Chennai Express

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram to share a throwback video featuring her and Ranveer. They recreated a memorable scene from Chennai Express, which featured her and Shah Rukh. Ranveer is heard saying Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, “Ae Meenamma, meri dictionary mein impossible jaisa shabd hi nahi hai.” Deepika then responds with her dialogue, “Achcha? Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwas dictionary?”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in the much-anticipated film, Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. The Atlee directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The film is slated for theatrical release on September 7.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to fan who asked him 'light ka bill har mahine kitna aata hai?' during #AskSRK