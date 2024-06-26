Shah Rukh Khan 'can spill all over,' Aamir works on making dance steps 'perfect,' REVEALS Choreographer Ahmed; here's what he has to say about Salman

The three Khans of the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman, are not just incredibly skilled actors but have also made the public go gaga with their dance moves.

While sharing his experience of working with them, choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan revealed who among them is the best dancer. Read on!

Ahmed Khan comments on Aamir Khan’s dance style

Ahmed Khan is an ace choreographer and filmmaker who has worked with some big names in B-town. He also made Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan dance to his tunes for multiple chartbuster songs. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the choreographer spoke about the difference between the Khans’ dancing styles.

According to him, all three of them have their own charm. However, Aamir Khan tries to make the steps perfect. Sharing more about Mr. Perfectionist, he added, “I did my first film, Rangeela, with Aamir Khan and created the hook step for the song ‘Ayi Ayi Yo.’ Aamir would ask how many steps there are, put in that much effort, and make it perfect.”

Ahmed Khan talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s dancing

As for Shah Rukh Khan, “he can spill all over”. Ahmed added that they can offer multiple options for the same shot, and he will openly say, ‘I can’t do it. Take whatever is within my style.’ The Indian choreographer has worked with SRK on films like Yes Boss, Pardes, and many more.

As for Salman Khan, the two worked on the track Jumme Ki Raat, and according to Ahmed, that was probably the only song to win a Filmfare Award for Best Choreography. He concluded by saying that all of the stars are great dancers because the public has accepted them.

“Many people dance better than them, but have they been accepted? All three are outstanding. It’s a filmy thing, but if the public has accepted them, then who are we to judge?” he added.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in The King with his daughter Suhana Khan, while Aamir Khan is busy with Sitaare Zameen Par. For Salman, Sikandar is on the cards.

