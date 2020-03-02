Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop gushing about AbRam after munchkin sketches an adorable picture of SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as baby boy AbRam sketches an adorable picture of him.

has always been a doting dad to his kids , and baby boy AbRam. While the actor has been away from the silver screen for a while now, he is making full use of his time to be with family. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero sharing the screen with and that hit the screens in 2018 and King Khan is now gearing up for his big comeback. Meanwhile, the actor has been enjoying his time with family.

Just a while ago, SRK took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the adorable sketch of him and AbRam made by the latter. The little munchkin drew a picture of himself and father while SRK can't stop gushing at his sweet gesture. After having received a drawing and a compliment from his little one, an elated Shah Rukh Khan listed down perks of fatherhood as he gave us a glimpse of AbRam's cute drawing.

Check it out:

Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason.... pic.twitter.com/PJu3zRhDAP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2020

The 6-year-old drew his picture on one side and dad Shah Rukh Khan on the other with a heart in between. He also complimented his father Shah Rukh saying he looks better than him in the sketch as he is smiling. "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...." Shah Rukh Khan tweeted this morning.

