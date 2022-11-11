Shah Rukh Khan can’t stop looking at Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone; Celebrates 15 years of Om Shanti Om

Deepika Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, alongside Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances were loved by one and all, and they soon became one of the most-loved on screen jodis, having starred together in other movies such as Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The two actors will once again create magic onscreen together in their upcoming film Pathaan, and fans are already excited to see their off-the-charts chemistry. Now, as Om Shanti Om completes 15 years, Shah Rukh Khan has dedicated a special post, recalling all of their amazing performances over the years. H2: Shah Rukh Khan’s post for Deepika Padukone as Om Shanti Om completes 15 years

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to post a wonderful collage that consists of 4 pictures, one below the other. Each picture is a still from their movie- Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and the most recent one from Pathaan. All four images have one thing in common- each one of them shows Shah Rukh Khan looking at Deepika Padukone. The last picture from Pathaan seems to be taken from the teaser of the film, and it shows Shah Rukh in a black shirt and beige hat, while Deepika looks alluring in a multi-coloured bikini top. In his caption, Shah Rukh showered praises on his co-star Deepika, and recalled 15 ‘fabulous’ years and the times that he worked with Deepika in films. “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone,” wrote King Khan in his caption. Check out his post below.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pairing in Pathaan Meanwhile, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently opened up about the super-hot pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika in the film. He said that the two will be seen in an unprecedented way. “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.” He added, “They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.” Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

