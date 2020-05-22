Shah Rukh Khan can't stop smiling as AbRam plays nearby in a rare BTS PHOTO from the sets of Dilwale

We have come across a rare BTS picture of Shah Rukh Khan, his son AbRam and Chetna Pande from the sets of Dilwale on social media that is unmissable. Check it out.

’s pictures go viral on the internet as soon as they are out. Well, that’s pretty obvious as the Baadshah of Bollywood enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Shah Rukh Khan is known not only for his stellar performances in movies but also for his dapper looks and amazing personality. The way in which the superstar carries himself serves as an inspiration for many others out there. In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare picture of the actor.

This happens to be a BTS picture that has been clicked on the sets of the 2015 movie Dilwale co-starring Kajol, , and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. As we can see, King Khan can be seen flashing his killer smile and posing for the picture with co-actress Chetna Pande while little AbRam plays nearby inside a car. The superstar looks suave in a blue shirt and black cargo pants.

Check out the rare BTS picture below:

Dilwale witnessed the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol after a long time thereby creating an uproar among the audience. It was directed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and . Meanwhile, the Raees actor was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. The comedy-drama also featured and in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the Aanand L. Rai directorial failed miserably at the box office. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he is yet to announce his new project yet.

