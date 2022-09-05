Shah Rukh Khan celebrates as his cricket team Trinbago Knight Riders wins inaugural Women's CPL title

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most recognized actors in India and recently completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. He began his career with small-time roles on television and swiftly made his way into movies in the year 1992 with Deewana. There was no looking back after that since he went on to become the most bankable star of his time. The actor, after a sabbatical, has begun shooting for movies in quick succession, with three major releases scheduled in 2023 itself. Those who know him, know that he has a diversified business portfolio, from a production house, to a colour and visual effects studio to multiple cricket teams.

The actor’s cricket team Trinbago Knight Riders plays in the Caribbean Premier League and has been one of the most successful teams, who have won the league the most number of times. This year, CPL was also organised for 3 women teams. The women’s team of Trinbago Knight Riders clinched the first ever Women’s CPL title and made their owner proud. Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share this happy news with his followers. The Badshaah shared a celebration video right from the Caribbean and the caption read, “Every victory is special.. but somehow this one for @tkriders women’s squad is well, most special. Well done girls. You are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!” The king is seemingly happy as his team has clinched the CPL title. Now it is over to the TKR men to work equally hard to win another CPL title.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post, celebrating TKR Women’s victory, HERE.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in numerous releases over the next couple of years. He will be appearing in a cameo appearance in the big ticketing releases Brahmastra and Tiger 3. As far as his full fledged role is concerned, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial, Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. All his three films will be releasing in 2023.

