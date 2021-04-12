Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders' 100th IPL win: Well done boys, all were so good to watch

On Sunday evening, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to clinch their 100th IPL win. Shah Rukh Khan, who owns KKR, took to social media to share his thoughts after a fun and exciting game of cricket.

Fans of always look forward to every season of IPL as it gives them hope of seeing King Khan in the stands cheering for his boys of Kolkata Knight Riders. However, on Sunday, while Shah Rukh wasn't on the stands, he certainly was watching the match and was over the moon after KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting game. The Badshah of Bollywood was extremely happy about winning the first game of the season for KKR.

Not just this, for Kolkata Knight Riders, last night's win wasn't just the first win of IPL 2021, but also their 100th win Indian Premier League and Shah Rukh was quick to note that. He extended his warm wishes to all the boys in the team and mentioned it was a good game to watch. Further, he also specially mentioned Harbhajan Singh in his tweet as the spinner returned KKR for IPL 2021 season. King Khan mentioned all his team's players in his tweet while celebrating the 100th win.

Sharing his thoughts in a tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, "Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27 #Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly )@Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the screen since Zero released back in 2018. Post that, he will now be seen on R Madhavan's Rocketry's Hindi version. Not just this, SRK is shooting for Yash Raj Films' flick, Pathan with and John Abraham. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, SRK also has a cameo in and starrer Brahmastra.

