Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor after the cricket match: See PICS

Shah Rukh Khan, the much-loved Bollywood superstar is back in the industry after a long hiatus of over 4 years, with the massive success of Pathaan. The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, entered the prestigious 1000-Crore club and emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is now set to be active in the industry, with some promising projects in his kitty. However, the superstar has now taken a break from his busy career, as the IPL fever has begun.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with Suhana and Shanaya as KKR wins the match

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan attended the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was held at the Eaden Gardens of Koltaka on April 6, Thursday. The superstar was attended by his daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. King Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was also spotted with the trio, at the match. After his IPL team Koltaka Knight Riders won Thursday's match, Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the great win with Suhana and Shanaya and posed with them for pictures on the ground.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, and Shanaya's pictures from the Eaden Gardens, below:

