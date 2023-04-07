Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor after the cricket match: See PICS

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the Eaden Gardens after his team Kolkata Knight Riders won Thursday's match, along with his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Apr 07, 2023   |  01:34 AM IST  |  328
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor (Credits: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan, the much-loved Bollywood superstar is back in the industry after a long hiatus of over 4 years, with the massive success of Pathaan. The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, entered the prestigious 1000-Crore club and emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema.  Shah Rukh Khan is now set to be active in the industry, with some promising projects in his kitty. However, the superstar has now taken a break from his busy career, as the IPL fever has begun.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with Suhana and Shanaya as KKR wins the match

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan attended the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was held at the Eaden Gardens of Koltaka on April 6, Thursday. The superstar was attended by his daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. King Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was also spotted with the trio, at the match. After his IPL team Koltaka Knight Riders won Thursday's match, Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating the great win with Suhana and Shanaya and posed with them for pictures on the ground. 

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, and Shanaya's pictures from the Eaden Gardens, below:

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans after the match (Credits: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan at Eaden Gardens (Credits: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan after KKR won the match (Credits: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana (Credits: APH Images)

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Pooja Dadlani (Credits: APH Images)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan as he cheers for his team KKR from the stadium; WATCH

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!