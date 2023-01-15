Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with fans as Pathaan trailer gets played on Burj Khalifa; Watch VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is set to make a massive comeback to the silver screen as a leading man, with the highly anticipated project Pathaan. The movie, which is touted to be the fourth installment in Yash Raj Film's much-celebrated spy universe, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The mega-budget venture, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, features Deepika Padukone as the female lead and John Abraham as the lead antagonist. The official trailer Pathaan, which was released on January 10, Tuesday, had gone viral on social media. Pathaan trailer gets played on Burj Khalifa

The much-celebrated Pathaan official trailer was played on Dubai's famous building Burj Khalifa, on January 14, Saturday. The exciting moment was attended by leading man Shah Rukh Khan himself, who lit up the venue with his magnetic presence. The Bollywood superstar also celebrated the exciting occasion with his fans, as the Pathaan trailer got played on Burj Khalifa. He also shook his legs with the other performers and fans, for the 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the film, in the venue. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen clicking pictures with the crowd, during the performance. Watch Shah Rukh Khan's videos from the Pathaan trailer screening on Burj Khalifa, below:

The Badshah of Bollywood looked handsome as ever in his all-black look, which consisted of a leather jacket, which was paired up with a matching t-shirt and trousers, for the Pathaan trailer screening event held at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh Khan completed his look with a pair of beige shoes, statement goggles, and a necklace. The celebrated star's pictures and videos from the event are now setting social media on fire.

The grand promotion plans of the Pathaan team According to the latest reports, the makers of Pathaan are planning grand promotional events for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film. The promotional activities have kickstarted with the Burj Khalifa event. But, both leading lady Deepika Padukone and antagonist John Abraham gave the grand event a miss, due to their work commitments. However, the entire cast and crew members of Pathaan are expected to be at the other promotional events which will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major Indian cities. Ahead of the release, the makers are also expected to reveal more exciting promo videos, including the character intros of the three leading characters.

