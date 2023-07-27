Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to 'Jeetender Kumar Tulli' when he got married to Gauri Khan; Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, who has garnered a massive fan base over the years with his hard work, good looks and charm, is also much-loved for his unmatched wit and humor. Hailed as Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan must have been a witty joke cracker since the beginning and one incident from Mustaq Sheikh’s book based on Shah Rukh’s life, Shah Rukh Can, will make you believe so and leave you in splits for sure.

We all know how Shah Rukh and Gauri fell in love and had an interfaith wedding after crossing all the hurdles related to their families and faiths. But, what most people don’t know is an interesting story of how Shah Rukh Khan changed his name in a bid to marry Gauri! Yes, you read that right!

When Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Jeetendra Kumar Tulli

For his Hindu wedding with Gauri, the Jawan actor was required to change his name, which he did and how! When he was set to tie the knot with Gauri in Hindu rituals and tradition, King Khan changed his muslim name, Shah Rukh Khan and christened himself to ‘Jeetendra Kumar Tulli’.

SRK who changed his name to Jeetendra Kumar Tulli, as per Sheikh’s book, wanted to pay tribute to two yesteryear stars, Jeetendra and Rajendra Kumar, whose full name is Rajendra Kumar Tulli.

Another reason why Shah Rukh chose the name Jeetendra was because his grandmother used to think that he resembles a lot like the OG ‘Himmatwala’ of Bollywood!

ALSO READ: Did Shah Rukh Khan look at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and think of Gauri Khan during Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa?

Gauri Khan too changed her name for her nikah with Shah Rukh Khan

Not just Shah Rukh, but his wife Gauri too had to change her name for their nikah, the muslim wedding ceremony. According to the book, she changed her name from Gauri to Ayesha just for the nikah with Shah Rukh.

“We have not told this to many people,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the book. Besides tying the knot in Hindu, as well as muslim wedding ceremony, the couple also solemnized their relationship legally with a court marriage.

Before their marriage, Shah Rukh and Gauri faced many obstacles from their families because of their religious differences. Initially, Gauri’s mother was against her wedding with Shah Rukh completely. During a show called First Ladies, Gauri revealed how their families were apprehensive about their wedding.

Gauri said, "We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion.”

She had also revealed how her superstar husband had changed his name from Shah Rukh to Abhinav just to make her parents believe that he is a hindu boy. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they (her parents) feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish,” Gauri had stated.

Advertisement

After dating for a few years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in October 1991 and have been living happily together ever since. Together they have three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Currently, the couple is gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan.

ALSO READ: PIC: Gauri Khan gives a peek into her and Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing home Mannat; fans go 'wow'