Shah Rukh Khan charms with his warm smile as he poses with star-struck cameraman at studio; PIC

Commonly known as the “Baadshah Of Bollywood”, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted for 3 decades and is set to return to the silver screen with three massive films in the year 2023. Apart from the brilliant acting caliber that he possesses, he has been able to charm his admirers with wit and humour. The Chennai Express actor is very carefully making his public appearances these days and has been avoiding the paparazzi for a while now.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently at Mehboob Studios in the suburbs of Mumbai for an advertisement shoot. While the actor avoided the paparazzi, we came across his pictures from inside the studio. The photos were shared by cameraman Lawrence D’Cunha who was star-struck meeting the legendary actor. He mentioned how the actor graced the ad shoot despite shooting throughout the night for his upcoming film, the previous day. He said that the actor apologised for being late and was a thorough professional on the sets apart from being respectful with all the crew members. He also shared that SRK shook hands with everyone after the ad shoot and graced them with his pictures before he left the premises. King Khan looked very stylish in his full-sleeved white t-shirt and black trousers as he posed along with the cameraman.

Have a look at the photo shared by Lawrence D’Cunho with Shah Rukh Khan:

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. With 3 major releases next year, we can say that the King of Bollywood is ready to rule Bollywood once again.

