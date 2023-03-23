Shah Rukh Khan chats with Jaaved Jaaferi at Alanna Panday’s wedding; Rekha welcomes Ivor to the family-VIDEO

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime beau Ivor McCray a few days ago. The wedding ceremony and the reception were held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, and it was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Bobby Deol, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Kanika Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shanaya Kapoor and other celebrities in attendance. Now, their wedding video is out on YouTube, and we got glimpses of Shah Rukh, Rekha and other celebs!

Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting with Jaaved Jaaferi at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray’s wedding reception

The video shared on Alanna and Ivor’s YouTube channel shows behind-the-scenes prep. The video begins by showing Alanna and Ivor getting ready for their big day. We also get to see glimpses of their wedding ceremony, followed by a wedding reception. Toward the end of the video, we see Ivor popping the champagne, and the couple celebrating with the guests. Rekha is seen greeting Ivor, and she tells him, “welcome to the family.” Rekha is then seen laughing at something Ivor said. She opted for a lovely golden saree, and her hair was tied in a bun, adorned with gajra. Next, we see glimpses of Bobby Deol, Kanika Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea and others at the reception.

Gauri Khan is also seen smiling as she interacts with the guests, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen chatting with Jaaved Jaaferi at the wedding reception. Jaaved Jaaferi is seen nodding at something Shah Rukh Khan said. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, earlier, videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoying the dance performances at Alanna and Icor’s wedding reception had gone viral on social media. One video also showed Shah Rukh and Gauri shaking a leg to AP Dhillon’s song Dil Nu at the wedding reception.

