Shah Rukh Khan chatting with Swades director Ashutosh in a BTS pic from sets is a sweet dose of nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker came together for Swades back in 2004. The film did well and Shah Rukh was loved. Now, a behind-the-scenes photo has surfaced on the internet that showcases SRK deeply engaged in conversation with his director.

A film that did back in 2004, Swades, managed to leave a sweet imprint in the hearts of the people. The story of Mohan, an NRI who returns to his homeland to take his elderly relative back to the US with him but eventually sticks around, did connect with many people who saw the film. While it has been a while since SRK and Ashutosh worked together, fans of the superstar keep digging out throwback photos and today, we found a behind-the-scenes photo from Swades.

In a throwback behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, we can see Shah Rukh deeply engaged in a conversation with the director of the film. With a co-star sitting next to him, SRK is seen wearing a microphone with a grey suit on. In Swades, Shah Rukh plays a NASA engineer and hence, it seems like the scene that was being shot was the ones where he is working in his office in the US. On the other side of the table of computers, Ashutosh seems to be instructing SRK on something.

Along with this, there was another photo that surfaced on the internet from Swades sets in which Shah Rukh can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat in the RV. In the film, we get to see Mohan driving around in a Caravan and the famous song, Yun Hi Chala Chal was also shot in the same.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s Behind-the-scenes photo:

On the work front, it has been a while since fans saw Shah Rukh in a film. His last flick was Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also starred and with him. However, the film didn’t fare well at the box office. Since then, fans have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next. However, the actor hasn’t said anything about the same. As per reports, Shah Rukh is doing a cameo in the and starrer Brahmastra that is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

