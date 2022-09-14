Shah Rukh Khan cheers on Gauri Khan for her new design show; Latter reveals it's a 'project close to my heart'

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and they are often seen hyping each other’s ventures on social media. Recently, their social media banter over their son Aryan Khan’s pictures from photoshoot garnered a lot of attention. From their love-filled posts to their hilarious banter- Gauri and Shah Rukh never fail to shell out major couple goals. Gauri Khan is an interior designer by profession, and she is all set to design spaces for Bollywood celebrities in her upcoming show. Shah Rukh Khan has now unveiled the promo of the show, while cheering on his wife Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share the promo, and in his caption, he wrote that he can’t wait to see her host the design show. Sharing details about the same, he added, “@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on @mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022.” The video shows Gauri introducing the show, and goes on to reveal that she will be designing spaces for India’s top creative minds. The promo gives a glimpse of Gauri’s discussion with Bollywood celebs such as Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and director Kabir Khan.