Shah Rukh Khan chills with Gauri Khan, Suhana and Ananya in a waterpark in THIS unseen picture

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved loved couples in B-town. Every time their pictures pop up on social media, they go viral in no time. On the occasion of Gauri's 52nd birthday, actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped a major throwback picture. It also featured her BFF Suhana Khan and her mom Bhavana Pandey. Both families share a good rapport and are often seen spending time together. They even go on holiday together.

Ananya shared the picture with fans on her Instagram story. All of them are seen having a gala time in a water park. Little Suhana and Ananya are seen sporting cute swimsuits while their mommies too are pool ready. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black jacket paired with a t-shirt, a cap, and cool sunnies. This unseen picture is definitely a treat for all the fans out there. Ananya posted the picture along with 'Happy birthday' and 'love you so much' stickers.