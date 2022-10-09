Shah Rukh Khan chills with Gauri Khan, Suhana and Ananya in a waterpark in THIS unseen picture
This unseen picture is definitely a treat for all SRK fans out there.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved loved couples in B-town. Every time their pictures pop up on social media, they go viral in no time. On the occasion of Gauri's 52nd birthday, actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram and dropped a major throwback picture. It also featured her BFF Suhana Khan and her mom Bhavana Pandey. Both families share a good rapport and are often seen spending time together. They even go on holiday together.
Ananya shared the picture with fans on her Instagram story. All of them are seen having a gala time in a water park. Little Suhana and Ananya are seen sporting cute swimsuits while their mommies too are pool ready. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black jacket paired with a t-shirt, a cap, and cool sunnies. This unseen picture is definitely a treat for all the fans out there. Ananya posted the picture along with 'Happy birthday' and 'love you so much' stickers.
Have a look:
Suhana's birthday wish
Suhana was also seen wishing her mom by sharing a throwback picture of her and SRK. She shared it on her Instagram story and posted a monochrome picture of the IT couple. Along with it, she put a white heart emoji in her caption.
Suhana's grand debut
Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana, who is quite famous on social media, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda's debut. The first look was unveiled recently and it has left netizens mighty impressed. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform.
Shah Rukh Khan's work front
King Khan will be setting the screens on fire in 2023. He has Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki releasing next year and his fans are super excited to see him after Zero. Recently, he was seen making a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.
