Shah Rukh Khan chooses Rajkumar Hirani over Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan: Raju apna sa lagta hai

Shah Rukh Khan was asked to pick between Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. The actor chose a director close to home.

hosted an Ask Me Anything on Twitter. SRK answered several fan questions regarding his work, his quarantine life and more. Among the many questions, King Khan was given an option to choose between two celebrated directors. A fan reached out to the star asking if he were to choose between The Irishman director Martin Scorsese and Inception's mastermind Christopher Nolan. "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?" the fan asked.

While it is definitely a difficult choice to make, Shah Rukh decided to go with a Bollywood director instead. The actor picked Rajkumar Hirani over the two international directors. "Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?" he replied.

SRK's response comes amid speculations that his next project is with the Munna Bhai franchise's director. There were also rumours that the production was slated to begin in the summer. However, the actor or the director haven't addressed these rumours.

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also had some witty responses when asked about his upcoming projects. "When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk.” SRK replied, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.”

Apart from the speculations of his project, SRK has also been in the news for his donations towards Coronavirus aids. The actor donated to PM-CARES Fund, Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra. He also turned his 4-storeyed office into a quarantine centre.

