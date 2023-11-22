Shah Rukh Khan chooses THIS when fan asks whether to book front or corner seat for Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Ahead of the film's release, SRK hosted an AskSRK session today, November 22 on his X (formerly Twitter) and asked fans questions related to Dunki, and many more. During the session, a fan asked Shah Rukh which seat he should book for the upcoming Dunki and the actor gave a funny reply.

Shah Rukh Khan answers fun question by fan during Ask SRK

During the interactive session, a fan asked, "asked Shah Rukh Khan which seat he should book for the upcoming Dunki." To which, Shah Rukh Khan answered, "Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!! #Dunki." (Brother, I am sure the film will be houseful. Bring an extra sofa from your house because I believe you won't get any seats) Take a look:

The first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya was released today and it already received a lot of love and appreciation on social media.

A few days ago, the actor shared a second set of new posters of the film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others. He wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

Meanwhile, Dunki is set to release on December 22, 2023.