Shah Rukh Khan CLARIFIES whether he personally replies to fans’ questions during Ask SRK

Shah Rukh Khan has charm, wit, and humor in spades. The Bollywood superstar never fails to win hearts with his hilarious, witty replies- whether it’s during his appearances on chat shows, interviews, or Ask SRK sessions. Recently, King Khan said that many people ask him whether he replies to fans personally during Ask SRK. Find out what he said!

Shah Rukh Khan says he personally answers his fans’ questions during Ask SRK

For the unversed, every now and then, Shah Rukh Khan hosts ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on X (previously Twitter), during which he replies to his fans’ questions. Recently during a fan meet and greet on his birthday, Shah Rukh said that he personally replies to questions during Ask SRK, and not his team.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Shah Rukh Khan saying that he is very shy, and isn’t very active on social media. However, he added that whatever he writes during Ask SRK is written personally by him, and not his team.

“A lot of people ask me this question- ‘Is my team answering Ask SRK?’ No. I answer them all. A lot of time people think anything written on my social media is...of course, when it's about work and all, I take my team's help. I ask them, request them to write something if it's about the film. But the personal things that I write on social media, are written absolutely by me,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday bash

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a huge bash on his birthday, and a number of Bollywood celebrities were present to celebrate his special day. Inside pictures from the bash featuring celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many others, have been going viral on Instagram.

Mona Singh also shared two pictures with the Dunki superstar from the star-studded birthday bash. The pictures show Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a black shirt and a shimmery black waistcoat. In one of the selfies, he is seen kissing Mona Singh on her head.

