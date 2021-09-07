Shah Rukh Khan clicks pictures with fans in Pune as he begins filming for Atlee’s next with Nayanthara: Report

has not officially announced his next project however the actor has now started filming for Atlee’s next with Nayanthara in Pune. Atlee has delivered several mass blockbusters in Tamil cinema in the last decade with Thalapathy Vijay. Atlee has directed Vijay thrice consecutively in films including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. The films have proven to be mega-blockbusters at the box office. Several fan pages posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from Pune as he got clicked with the Pune metro staff. Atlee and SRK will be collaborating for the first time marking Atlee’s first film in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a black ensemble as he clicked pictures with the Pune metro staff. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in much-awaited yet unannounced Pathan where he will be sharing screen space with . The mega venture is directed by Siddharth Anand, whose last film ‘War’ starring and Tiger Shroff turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Reportedly, John Abraham will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film backed by Yash Raj Films. Rumours mills are buzzing with the fact that will be making a cameo appearance in the film as his character from the Tiger franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last released film was ‘Zero’ in 2018 which did not turn out to be a very successful box office bet. The film also starred and in the leading parts and was directed by Aanand L. Rai. Anushka has also not announced her latest project as an actor post Zero.

