Shah Rukh Khan clicks selfies with sea of fans from Mannat’s balcony, shares special message on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan has made Eid 2022 extremely special for his fans. After three long years, the actor appeared on Mannat’s balcony to greet his thousands of fans on the special occasion. Not only this, but the Badshah of Bollywood also clicked a couple of iconic selfies with them too! The actor took to his social media space and shared these pictures that took the internet by a storm in a minute.

In the photos shared by SRK, the actor can be seen dressed in a blue round-necked tee-shirt. He also donned a pair of sunglasses. The actor smiled and clicked the pictures as thousands of fans, who came to get a glimpse of the superstar cheered in the background. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani also took to the ‘gram and shared a video showing the sea of people who had gathered outside Mannat today. Posting his pictures, SRK wrote a special caption wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. It read, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures on Eid:

Click here to watch SRK greeting his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up to be back on the silver screen after four years. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He now has Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. Recently, SRK announced his new movie Dunki, that will mark his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

