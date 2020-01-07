Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Fatima Sana Shaikh for upcoming movie Salute? DEETS inside

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly collaborate with Fatima Sana Shaikh for the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute. Read further for more details about the same.

Superstar has remained tight – lipped about his next project for almost a year now which has made all of his fans anxious about the same. A few days back, there were speculations about the Raees actor collaborating with South director Atlee for a movie but there is no official conrfirmation about the same. Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical for taking some time off post the failure of his last movie Zero which was released in 2018.

If the latest and fresh media reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly going to be a part of an upcoming movie titled Salute which will be helmed by Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. As per the same reports, this movie happens to be a biopic based on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian citizen to travel in space. Now, reports also suggest that Fatima Sana Shaikh will be roped in as the female lead for the movie.

(ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s adorable throwback photo with mom will take you back to your childhood; See PIC)

This boosts up our speculations again that Shah Rukh Khan might return to Salute and the makers will pair him up with Fatima whose previous works have been already liked by them. Earlier, the Thugs of Hindostan actress had revealed how much she admires Shah Rukh Khan and is dying to work with him. So, if the latest reports are proved to be true, this means that Fatima’s dream of working with the superstar will indeed come true and we will also get to see a fresh on – screen pair on the silver screen soon.

Credits :Times of India

Read More