As Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, here are the highlights of his Ask SRK session

It’s been 29 years since Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry and he celebrated the occasion in a special way.

is not just a name but an emotion. The actor made his big Bollywood debut with 1992 release Deewana and managed to win millions of hearts with his swag. Not just fans have been in awe of his dapper looks and acting prowess, but SRK also left everyone impressed with his versatility. In fact, the superstar has also emerged as the King of romance and has redefined love for the fans. Interestingly, it’s been 29 years since Shah Rukh has been ruling the silver screen and our hearts.

And while it marks a special occasion for the Raees star, Shah Rukh decided to celebrate it with his fans and started an ask me anything session on micro-blogging site Twitter. It was a sheer treat for the audience as the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was seen addressing questions regarding his upcoming projects to dishing out life lessons during this AMA session. So, as SRK completes 29 years in Bollywood, here are the highlights of Ask SRK session:

Upcoming movies

It’s been over two years when SRK was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero opposite and . While the fans have been speculating about SRK’s upcoming project, he has finally addressed questions. When quizzed about his upcoming projects, SRK said “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience”. When a Twitter user asked about any project announcement in near future, he replied, “Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon”.

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Some very masaaledaar movies… https://t.co/l2w0vO2exn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Life Lesson

SRK had grabbed a lot of lessons when he had played the role of a BD (Brain ka Doctor) in Dear Zindagi. And this time, the superstar was seen shelling some life lesson during the AMA session. When one of the Twitter users asked him about how to be positive in today’s time, SRK said, “Don’t listen to negativity around you and believe in yourself”. And when quizzed about getting inspired from life, he tweeted, “Just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration.”

Don’t listen to negativity around you and believe in yourself https://t.co/rYjbrhRu7t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration https://t.co/k543HtChj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Worked a lot less and spent more time with my lovely family… https://t.co/IG6FEVfddt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

You can never overcome it….keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness will make u stronger https://t.co/lNuCcQlcek — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Witty Replies

We all know how SRK aces the art of being witty during his public interactions. Keeping up with this trajectory, King Khan once again gave a glimpse of his wittiness when someone asked him about his health. The Dilwale actor tweeted, “Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha”.

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

