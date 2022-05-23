Is Shah Rukh Khan concealing his look for Dunki? Actor hides behind umbrella at private airport; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of four long years. There’s no surprise then that SRK fans just cannot keep calm, and are extremely excited to watch him back in action on the big screen. Adding to the excitement and curiosity of fans is the fact that SRK has been concealing his looks from the paparazzi for quite some time now. The actor surprised everyone with his look for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan. And now, it looks like he will be seen in a different avatar in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki as well. We say so because a few moments back, the actor was spotted at a private airport where he hid his look behind an umbrella.

Shah Rukh Khan conceals his look from the paparazzi:

Continuing his hiding streak, Shah Rukh Khan concealed his look behind a huge black umbrella at a private airport in Mumbai. The actor’s security also helped him guard his look from the shutterbugs, while the actor rushed into the airport. It should be noted that this is not the first time SRK has hidden his look. He also arrived at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception with his car’s windows covered with black curtains. He was then seen at an airport with his wife Gauri Khan, but he covered his face with an umbrella there as well. Continuing this saga, the actor arrived at Karan Johar’s star-studded bash for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria, with his car covered with curtains yet again.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects:

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in the much-awaited patriotic actioner Pathaan where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s yet-to-be-titled movie with Nayanthara. Recently, it was reported that Sanya Malhotra has shot a high-octane action sequence with SRK for the film.

Talking about Dunki, the social comedy will mark the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film went on floors in April this year and is slated to release theatrically on December 22, 2023.